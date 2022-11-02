Here's What Cole Said About Zanab on 'Love Is Blind' That Got Him in Hot Water

Love Is Blind kicked off its third season this fall and introduced us to Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey. Although Cole had eyes — or should we say ears — for Colleen Reed in the pods, he ultimately popped the question to Zanab. However, their path to happily-ever-after hasn't been the smoothest.

The two have been at odds for most of the season, but Cole’s recent comments may have been the straw that broke the camel's back. So, what did Cole say about Zanab? He suggests that she’s bipolar in a recently released episode of Love Is Blind.