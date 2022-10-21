'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Contestant Zanab Catches Flights, Not Feelings With Her Career
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 on Netflix.
Love Is Blind is back with another season full of compelling contestants, from the ballerina Colleen, to the Pilates instructor Raven, wildlife photographer Andrew, and more.
We were also intrigued by Zanab Jaffrey's job description on Love Is Blind Season 3. What airline does Zanab work for as a flight attendant? How long has she caught flights and not feelings?
Here's what we know about Love Is Blind Season 3 contestant Zanab's job.
What is 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 contestant Zanab's job?
Zanab reveals to Cole in the Love Is Blind Season 3 opener that she lost both of her parents when she was a teenager in rather traumatic ways. She explained that the losses really forced her to grow up faster than she planned. Although she sounds American on the show, Zanab also reveals that she's from England (calling her mom "mum" was a big hint!). Zanab has one sister.
The 31-year-old Love Is Blind contestant spoke about how she never got hit on when she was working as a flight attendant.
Zanab is a flight attendant for American Airlines, and as a result, her Instagram is total travel goals (warning: don't look at her page if you don't want to be struck with a strong feeling of wanderlust).
She also has "realtor" listed on her Instagram bio! But wait, Zanab isn't done there. She's also a Spenga fitness instructor (Zanab cheekily added the hashtags #igot3jobs and #idontgettired to her Instagram post about becoming a fitness instructor).
Zanab's faith is also important to her.
Another word in Zanab's Instagram bio is "Chosen."
Cole was sold on Zanab when she brought up the idea of them praying together if they were to tie the knot. He asked Zanab if she wanted to be his girlfriend, admitting that he was falling in love with her. Zanab said the feeling was mutual.
After that, the couple doesn't waste any time. Cole proposes to Zanab and she accepts. Their first meeting takes off without any turbulence — but do their sparks keep flying past their first kiss?
Zanab busted out her British accent during her hot tub conversation with Cole. He mentions that he can sense their genuine physical chemistry, even though Zanab frets that Cole may not super physically into her (which is shocking given how stunning she is, but we're always our own worst enemy!)
However, the morning after Zanab and Cole's first night together doesn't go quite as smoothly. Has the honeymoon phase already worn off? Well, if things don't work out with Cole, Zanab has an easy escape route thanks to her flight attendant job!
We'll just have to wait and see when Episodes 5–7 of Love Is Blind drop on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2022!