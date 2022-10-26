SK's Mom Approves of Raven in 'Love Is Blind' and Viewers Already Love Her

SK's mom, Adeola, is basically the hero of Raven and SK's story in Love Is Blind. She explains to Raven that her family and her community is accepting of everyone, regardless of their skin tone, which is in reference to Raven being mixed race.

And she's here to support both SK and Raven as they gear up for marriage, despite Raven's family being less than supportive about how the couple met and fell in love.