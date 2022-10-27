'Love Is Blind' Couple Nancy and Bartise Speak out About Their Abortion Debate

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 6 and 7 of Love Is Blind Season 3.

From the very beginning of Love Is Blind Season 3, Bartise Bowden came out strong with his opinions and at times abrasive personality. He got on well with Raven Ross over their good looks and physical fitness values but ultimately connected emotionally more with Nancy Rodriguez. However, they’ve had their fair share of rocky moments, including a very emotional discussion about abortion.