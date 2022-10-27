Let’s Meet 'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy Rodriguez’s Ex-Boyfriend, Tony (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind.

The time has come for the moment we've all been waiting for: Netflix dropped the next three episodes of Season 3 of Love Is Blind — and boy oh boy, are they good. The latest drop is filled with drama, reveals, and truly everything we want out of a Love Is Blind binge.

One of those reveals is from the ever-relatable Nancy Rodriguez. In Episode 6, Nancy is talking about her ex-boyfriend to her fiancé, Bartise, and drops the bomb that they actually still own rental properties together.