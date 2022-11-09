Zanab Tells Cole How She Really Feels in the 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind.

The Season 3 finale of Love Is Blind is here and Zanab just pulled a Deepti on us. She makes it all the way to the altar on her wedding day, only to come loaded with a wedding speech that honestly speaks volumes.

But in case some viewers are confused as to why Zanab says no on Love Is Blind, she tells Cole exactly what she's feeling before she tells him she can't marry him.