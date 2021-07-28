There's a Lot More to Kariselle Snow Behind Her 'Sexy Beasts' Makeup

Some of us might think Kariselle looks familiar — and that’s not just because she’s another attractive blond woman on television. She was actually part of MTV’s Are You the One? Season 8, during which she went by “Kari.”

That season of Are You the One? featured all sexually fluid contestants, and Kari is actually paired with a woman, Kylie, during the show. However, it obviously didn’t work out, which is why Kariselle is now searching for love on Sexy Beasts.