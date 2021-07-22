Who Is the Narrator on Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts'? Hint: It's Someone You May Be Familiar With

We can all agree that Netflix 's Sexy Beasts is unlike any dating show we’ve ever seen. Most dating series come with their share of funny twists and tricks, but Sexy Beasts takes things to the next level. With funny costumes and prosthetics made to give suitors no clues about who they’re getting to know, the reality show makes for an interesting change to the dating game.

But the elaborate costumes aren't the only comedic element to catch the attention of Sexy Beasts fans. Many viewers have also been wondering about the voice responsible for the show's narration. After all, a dating series requires a narrator with a fun personality and great comedic timing.

So, who serves as narrator for Sexy Beasts? Read on to get your answer.