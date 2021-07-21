Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' Is a Dating Show With a Twist — but Where Was It Filmed?

Sexy Beasts is an American remake of a show from the United Kingdom, so it's no surprise that the "Sexy Beasts Manor" where the show is based is located in Hertfordshire, England. The Cinemaholic reports that the manor in question is the Knebworth House, which occasionally hosts an open-air cinema and theatrical productions.

The Knebworth House is no stranger to film productions taking place in and around it, and fans of Batman might recognize the exterior as the Wayne Manor from Batman (1989). Knebworth House is currently owned by screenwriter Henry Lytton-Cobbold, who has graciously opened the manor and its gardens to filming.

Additionally, the manor is host to the Knebworth Festival, which has been held yearly since 1974. The festival is an open-air rock and pop concert that has had many famous musical acts perform, such as the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, the Beach Boys, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and more.

As The Cinemaholic notes, other locations used for filming Sexy Beasts include various locations around London, such as pubs, bowling alleys, distilleries, and even ax-throwing places.

Even some of the contestants are from the U.K., which might pose an issue for those who aren't looking for long-distance relationships.