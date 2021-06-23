'Sexy Beasts' Takes Blind Dating to the Next Level — and You Have to See the Trailer to Believe It

'Sexy Beasts' Takes Blind Dating to the Next Level — and You Have to See the Trailer to Believe ItBy Shannon Raphael
Jun. 23 2021, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Are you tired of judging online dating profiles based solely off of appearances and witty blurbs? Did you watch Love Is Blind and invest in the engagements without a single ounce of cynicism? Do you enjoy the air of mystery that the costumes provide on The Masked Singer?
If you answered "yes" any of the aforementioned questions, then Netflix has a brand new show that you will surely be adding to your queue once it debuts.
Sexy Beasts is the streamer's newest buzzy take on a dating show, and it's based on the 2014 BBC series of the same name. Instead of relying on looks and first impressions based on attraction, the hopeful singles wear prosthetics, elaborate makeup, and costumes in order to form a connection based on personality.
The official trailer has already gotten a lot of attention online (and it's yielded a multitude of furry jokes), and we're breaking down the concept of the show below.
The 'Sexy Beasts' official trailer must be seen to be believed.
Netflix is clearly looking to capitalize on the success and the viral nature of its past hit dating shows, Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle by adding Sexy Beasts to the line-up.
The show is narrated by actor and comedian Rob Delaney, so Sexy Beasts is definitely in on the joke. But, that won't stop the contestants from attempting to forge real relationships while wearing full Hollywood movie-level prosthetics.
On each episode, one main singleton will be set up on dates with three separate people who all have wildly different makeup looks. With all of their true appearances hidden, the goal is for genuine, personality-based connections to form.
At the end of every episode, the lead contestant will choose which person they liked the best. Once they do, then they can see what their "sexy beast" looks like underneath the makeup.
The catch is that they won't get to see what the other two suitors looked like (well, that is, until they watch the show like the rest of us).
The trailer revealed a wide array of prosthetic makeup looks, including a devil, a dolphin, a scarecrow, and an alien. Unsurprisingly, the teaser clip and the premise of the show sparked a lot of reactions online.
Many are excited to see whether this type of blind dating can work, while others are skeptical about the concept. Some are simply scared of the realistic costumes and the nightmares that they can cause.
'Sexy Beasts' has already been given a two-season order.
Netflix already has high hopes for the future of Sexy Beasts, as the streamer has ordered two seasons of the reality dating competition. Both seasons will have six episodes that are each 30-minutes in length.
The first season is slated to debut on July 21, and the release date for Season 2 has not yet been revealed.
Sexy Beasts is produced by Lion TV, which is under Lime Pictures. Both Lime Pictures and Lion TV are part of All3Media, which is the distributor of another Netflix hit, The Circle.