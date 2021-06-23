Season 2 of 'I Think You Should Leave' Is Going to Be Even More Bizarre Than the First

Season 2 of 'I Think You Should Leave' Is Going to Be Even More Bizarre Than the FirstBy Jamie Lerner
Jun. 22 2021, Published 10:05 p.m. ET
The wild and bizarre sketch comedy of I Think You Should Leave was the surprise sleeper Netflix pick of the year to get us through the COVID-19 pandemic. We couldn’t help but crack up at the silly sketch comedy of Tim Robinson and his former SNL cohorts. Now, Season 2 is afoot.
The trailer for Season 2 of I Think You Should Leave is finally here, and we are so excited, we could post an inappropriately captioned Instagram photo about it. Or we could watch Season 2 at the very least. So what should we expect? How could it possibly be sillier than its debut? And when is its release date?
The trailer for ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 gives us a peek into some of the shenanigans Tim Robinson is getting up to.
In the first season of I Think You Should Leave, we get to see very silly but still somewhat conventional sketch comedy. And while it’s hilarious, there’s definitely room for it to get even sillier in the second season.
All too often, many television shows, especially comedies, play their first season a bit safe and then fully let their hair down after getting renewed. It looks like I Think You Should Leave is getting that exact treatment.
We’ll get to see a sketch about a haunted house, in which Tim asks, “Any of these little f--kers ever pop out of the f--king wall?” Honestly, we all wonder that every time we go to a haunted house too. There will also be falling bodies, truck drivers, and a kooky cabaret, among other sketches.
The ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 trailer features some upcoming guest stars.
One of the best things about I Think You Should Leave is its familiar faces that pop in to make jokes with Tim Robinson and his wily crew of Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker, who will be back for Season 2. However, we’ll also get some classic sketch actors making appearances in Season 2.
Brooks Wheelan, Gary Richardson, and Mike O’Brien — all SNL alums in either the writers room or the stage — are jumping in as some kooky characters with Tim for Season 2. In addition, Search Party’s John Early and Richard Jewell’s Paul Walter Hauser are also dropping into I Think You Should Leave.
One of our favorites, Bob Odenkirk, who’s best known for his role as Saul in Breaking Bad and his own spinoff show, is definitely making an appearance. It should be noted that his sketch show with David Cross, Mr. Show, is one of the most celebrated sketch shows of all time. Is I Think You Should Leave joining its ranks?
The release date for ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 is coming up.
According to the trailer, Season 2 of I Think You Should Leave is coming in hot to Netflix on July 6. That’s so soon! And thank goodness — we’ve had Aunty Donna’s Big ‘Ol House of Fun and Bo Burnham’s Inside to hold us over, but we’re ready for some more classic bizarre sketch comedy.
Season 1 of I Think You Should Leave is currently available to stream on Netflix.