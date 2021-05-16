Kermit the Frog Made a Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' — See the Skit Here

Kermit the Frog Made a Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' — See the Skit HereBy Anna Garrison
May. 16 2021, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
Disney has been making sly marketing moves regarding The Muppets in the past few months, and Kermit the Frog's recent appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) is no exception. In an episode of SNL, Kermit made a surprise appearance in a The Muppet Show-themed sketch. Here's everything we know about Kermit's recent television appearances and how he ended up on SNL.
Kermit the Frog appeared on an episode of 'SNL' on May 15, 2021.
In the episode of SNL hosted by guest host Keegan-Michael Key, a sketch titled "The Muppet Show" featured cast member Keenan Thompson and Keegan-Michael as security guards for the theater where The Muppet Show was rehearsing. The security guards were also trying to quell the heckling of Muppet Show regulars Statler and Waldorf. SNL cast members Kyle Mooney voiced Kermit, and Mikey Day and Beck Bennett voiced Statler and Waldorf. Cast member Melissa Villaseñor played Lily Tomlin in the sketch as well.
Many were surprised that SNL, which is distributed by NBC, would include a Muppet-themed sketch knowing that the Muppets are owned by Disney, and would have to ask permission to borrow the characters. However, this isn't the first time that the Muppets have made an appearance on cable television recently. Kermit the Frog also appeared on an episode of The Masked Singer.
In 2015, ABC launched The Muppets, a sitcom-style show meant to function as a soft reboot of the classic The Muppet Show. During Season 1, Episode 11, Keegan-Michael Key and his comedic partner Jordan Peele appeared on the show to warn the Muppets about the dangers of "updating" their show to please audience members. Sadly, The Muppets wasn't very successful and was canceled after one season.
The Muppets are continuing their television return in 'Muppets Haunted Mansion.'
On May 7, 2021, Disney announced that a Halloween special titled Muppets Haunted Mansion would arrive exclusively on DisneyPlus. Characters Gonzo and Pepe the Prawn announced the special, which is the first-ever Halloween special for the Muppets. The special is set to debut in Fall 2021 on an unspecified date, implied to be Oct. 31, 2021.
The video announcement teased the event would be the "most hilarious and harrowing Halloween ever." According to D23, the premise of the special is as follows: "Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth… The Haunted Mansion. The special will feature a star-studded cast of Muppets, celebrity cameos, all-new music, and frightful fun for the entire family."
No special guests have been announced yet, but based on the plethora of special guest stars that appeared on The Muppets in 2015 it's safe to say Disney will provide a star-studded cast when the time comes. Maybe Keegan-Michael Key will make a third appearance with his puppet pals?
You can watch the latest episode of SNL or catch up on prior seasons on Peacock.