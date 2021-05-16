Kermit the Frog Made a Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' — See the Skit Here

On May 7, 2021, Disney announced that a Halloween special titled Muppets Haunted Mansion would arrive exclusively on DisneyPlus. Characters Gonzo and Pepe the Prawn announced the special, which is the first-ever Halloween special for the Muppets. The special is set to debut in Fall 2021 on an unspecified date, implied to be Oct. 31, 2021.

The video announcement teased the event would be the "most hilarious and harrowing Halloween ever." According to D23 , the premise of the special is as follows: "Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth… The Haunted Mansion. The special will feature a star-studded cast of Muppets, celebrity cameos, all-new music, and frightful fun for the entire family."

No special guests have been announced yet, but based on the plethora of special guest stars that appeared on The Muppets in 2015 it's safe to say Disney will provide a star-studded cast when the time comes. Maybe Keegan-Michael Key will make a third appearance with his puppet pals?

