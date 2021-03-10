Why Is Miss Piggy Canceled? The Way She Treated Kermit the Frog Was Cringey AF

But why are people going after the boisterous diva? Let's take a closer look.

If it seems like every time you turn around, another beloved character from your childhood is getting canceled , then you're not going to be happy about this. On the heels of six Dr. Seuss books no longer being printed (rightfully, for depicting racist stereotypes) have been calls for popular '80s and '90s characters — like Pepé Le Pew , Speedy Gonzales, and Miss Piggy from The Muppets — to get the boot as well.

Why is Miss Piggy canceled?

If you're like most people who are familiar with The Muppets, then you likely remember Miss Piggy as this larger-than-life personality who was infatuated with not only herself, but with Kermit the Frog. And, spoiler alert: She didn't take no for an answer. Miss Piggy had needs and dreams, dang it, and she didn't stop until they were realized. But she's the epitome of female empowerment, right? Well... not so fast.

Unfortunately, Miss Piggy also aggressively pursued her soft-spoken beau, Kermit, despite his protesting otherwise. Not to mention, she often verbally and physically abused him. This behavior hasn't aged well. That combined with the recent cancellation of Looney Toons character Pepé Le Pew for perpetuating rape culture is why Twitter users started calling for Miss Piggy to be canceled in March 2021.

One Twitter user wrote, "When are we canceling Miss Piggy for normalising rape culture?" alongside a GIF of Miss Piggy mauling Kermit with unwanted physical affection.

When are we cancelling Miss Piggy for normalising rape culture? pic.twitter.com/GM5bfE3ZtB — Peter (@Suffragentleman) March 8, 2021 Source: Twitter

Another GIF shared via Twitter showed Miss Piggy literally karate-chopping Kermit — something she did on a semi-regular basis for a while, there. "Never thought I'd see the day when Pepe Le Pew would get canceled. Can't wait to see Miss Piggy canceled for physical and emotional abuse toward Kermit," they wrote. "She's been karate chopping him since the 70's, poor little ba----d."

Never thought I'd see the day when Pepe Le Pew would get cancelled. Can't wait to see Miss Piggy cancelled for physical and emotional abuse toward Kermit. She's been karate chopping him since the 70's, poor little bastard. pic.twitter.com/A6BLDjmU0P — Kage (@000Kage000) March 9, 2021 Source: Twitter

Another person tweeted, "So, when are the 'cancel culture' folk gonna get Miss Piggy on chopping block? I mean, she is regularly verbally and physically abusive to Kermit. She'd beat him when he said he didn't want to be with her. She's a toxic muppet with anger issues. That's cancelable, right?"

So, when are the 'cancel culture' folk gonna get Miss Piggy on chopping block? I mean, she is regularly verbally and physically abusive to Kermit. She'd beat him when he said he didn't want to be with her. She's a toxic muppet with anger issues. That's cancelable, right? — Chris P. Baken (@E_Black_says) March 10, 2021 Source: Twitter

Not everyone was pleased with the calls to cancel Miss Piggy — and they weren't afraid to share their thoughts about "cancel culture" as a whole, either.

I’ve heard whispers of people trying to “cancel” Miss Piggy...



YALL BETTA STAY AWAY FROM MY GIRL.



SHE ROSE UP THE RANKS TO BECOME THE ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC MUPPETS



SHE RELEASED A HIT AEROBICS ALBUM



SHE BECAME THE EDITOR OF FRENCH VOGUE



YOUR FAVS COULD NEVER — zack wojno (@wojknowsbest) March 9, 2021 Source: Twitter

Now these same people are targeting Miss Piggy, saying they should cancel her and this is getting ridiculous. THE PAST IS IN THE PAST. It doesn't represent the characters today. — TheLovelyQueen (@Shadowlover007) March 9, 2021 Source: Twitter

One Twitter user argued against canceling Miss Piggy, writing, "THE PAST IS IN THE PAST. It doesn't represent the characters today." Meanwhile, another person tweeted, "I love you, Miss Piggy! Deep down, Kermit does, too. He may not be 'in love' with you, but he loves you and would miss you! Don’t let the cancel mob make you leave! You’re a strong female! We need you!"

@MissPiggy I love you, Miss Piggy! Deep down, Kermit does, too. He may not be “in love” with you, but he loves you and would miss you! Don’t let the cancel mob make you leave! You’re a strong female! We need you!❣️ — Sheila Jones (@SadieRoseMarie) March 10, 2021 Source: Twitter