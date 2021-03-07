Some Twitter Users Believe Pepé Le Pew Should Be Canceled — Here's Why

Charles used Speedy Gonzales as an example of a cartoon character who reinforces negative stereotypes about Mexican people. As many Twitter users argue, however, Speedy Gonzales isn't perceived as offensive.

"As a Latino, I can state that we are not offended by Speedy Gonzales. He is a cultural icon and must be protected at all costs. The machismo. The drip. Protect him!" tweeted @Ejmiller25.