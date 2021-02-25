Was 'To Catch a Predator' Really Canceled Because the Show Was "Entrapment"?

If you aren't familiar with the premise of the show, here's how a typical episode would go down: An undercover officer posing as a minor would troll forums and chat rooms looking for pedophiles. They would then set up a time and place to meet with said local predator, usually, a house they are pretending belongs to their parents. When the predator would show up, they'd meet with the officer posing as a minor, and the officer in question would typically pretend to leave the room for something.

The perp then waits for the "minor" to return and instead of the officer coming back from whatever room they entered, it's host Chris Hansen. He informs the predator that they're on a TV show and that there's local law enforcement tracking their every move. The home that they're in is rigged with cameras and usually, the perps end up getting arrested for attempting to sleep with someone who is underage.

Why did they ever cancel To Catch a Predator. Chris Hansen better than the cops

While there are plenty of people who are happy to see pedophiles get their comeuppances, many criticized the show for basically engaging in entrapment in order to capture said predators.

However, entrapment is a very broad term, and in order to prove that an officer is entrapping someone, it has to be proven that the cop was very forceful or aggressive in order to get someone to participate in said illegal activity.