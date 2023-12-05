Home > Television Digging Deeper Into MSNBC's Decision to Cancel 'The Mehdi Hasan Show' As of November 2023, MSNBC canceled 'The Mehdi Hasan Show' as part of a restructuring effort aimed at strengthening the network's weekend schedule. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 5 2023, Published 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: British-American host Mehdi Hasan is best known for The Mehdi Hasan Show.

In November 2023, MSNBC canceled The Mehdi Hasan Show.

The cancelation is part of a larger strategy to reorganize MSNBC's weekend schedule.

In the past few years, a haunting trend has gripped the TV landscape as numerous networks have succumbed to the relentless onslaught of budget cuts. Within this grim scenario unfolds a series of heart-wrenching choices that leave everyone — and we mean everyone — in jeopardy.

And brace yourself because MSNBC has axed The Mehdi Hasan Show. But why, you ask? The titular host garnered a fervent online cult following, so why was The Mehdi Hasan Show canceled? Read on for all the known details.

Why was 'The Mehdi Hasan Show' canceled?

On Nov. 30, 2023, Variety reported that MSNBC was shaking up its weekend programming to keep up with its fierce competition. Alongside the abrupt cancelation of The Mehdi Hasan Show, the network is gearing up to launch a new panel show, The Weekend, co-moderated by Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend, and Michael Steele.

Two sources familiar with MSNBC's plans spoke with the Los Angeles Times and disclosed that the changes had been under consideration for months. The weekend ratings, particularly during The Mehdi Hasan Show, consistently lagged behind those of competing networks airing during the same time slot.

Mehdi Hasan is the best, most adversarial journalist on any US cable news network, so naturally, MSNBC cancels his show. https://t.co/7ir1pJhjlm — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) November 30, 2023

Ayman Mohyeldin's eponymous weekend news series will officially take over Mehdi's one-hour program on Sundays, expanding the Egyptian-born political commentator's coverage to two hours.

Since announcing Mehdi would lose his Sunday night show, MSNBC has faced a torrent of severe backlash from those who believe the network canceled his show as a way to silence his pro-Palestinian views.

"It is bad optics for MSNBC to cancel [Mehdi Hasan's] show right at a time when he is vocal for human rights in Gaza with the war ongoing," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), wrote on X. "As a strong supporter of free speech, MSNBC owes the public an explanation for this decision. Why would they choose to do this now?"

Former MSNBC host Cenk Uygur added, "MSNBC canceled Mehdi Hasan's show. Because, of course, they did. It's not just because he treats Muslims as real human beings, it's also because he actually challenges his guests. And that is the biggest heresy in mainstream media."

What is Mehdi Hasan doing now?

Despite the cancelation of his show, Mehdi took to social media and revealed he will remain at MSNBC as an on-air political analyst. Additionally, he'll occasionally take on guest-hosting duties across prime shows.

Yes the @MehdiHasanShow has ended on @peacock & will be ending on @MSNBC *next* month (still a few weeks left!)

Thank you all for watching over the past 3 years.

Going forward at @MSNBC, I'll serve as a guest anchor across prime shows and beyond, & as an on-air political analyst. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 1, 2023