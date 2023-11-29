Home > News Wait, Where Did Nicolle Wallace Go? The MSNBC Anchor Has Stepped Away From the News Desk Viewers panic after Nicolle Wallace steps away from her duties at MSNBC. But there's actually a happy reason the anchor is not on TV. Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Nov. 29 2023, Published 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Wait, where did Nicolle Wallace go? The Deadline: White House host suddenly disappeared from behind her prestigious news desk, and viewers were wondering if she is OK. The good news is that Nicolle has, well, really good news and is taking family time off. Read on for the full story.

Source: Getty Images

Why is Nicolle Wallace missing from MSNBC?

On Nov. 20, 2023, Nicolle's MSNBC colleague Alicia Menendez addressed viewers' concerns over the anchor being missing from her program. Nicolle called into the show to share some very exciting news!

As the 51-year-old shared, although she's "amazed at the theories out there" about why she's not on air, the truth is that she and her husband Michael Schmidt, whom she wed in 2022, had a baby. Her name is Isabella Sloane Schmidt, and she was seemingly born via surrogate or adopted.

Nicolle Wallace is back!

With some very special news to share…Welcome Baby Izzy!!! 👶 🍼 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tVVUvuYxcd — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 21, 2023

The newswoman said the couple, plus her 11-year-old son Liam, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mark Wallace, "are smitten" with the new addition. Nicolle also talked about being a new mom again at her age, sharing with Alicia that she's tired, but that "it's a blessing to be focused again on what has always grounded me and that's my family."

So when will Nicolle be able to tear herself away from baby Izzy to return to MSNBC? Well, as she told Alicia, viewers will have to wait more than a hot minute before they see the new mom on Deadline: White House again.

Nicolle Wallace is taking a few months off from her job at MSNBC.

Before saying goodbye, Alicia asked Nicolle, who assured her temporary replacement she's doing a great job, to tell viewers that indeed she would be returning to Deadline: White House. "I am so distraught that anyone was distraught!" Nicolle exclaimed about fans wondering what happened to her.

"I view the viewers as my family," she gushed. "And as long as they'll have me, I would never, ever, ever leave." Upon hearing the explanation for Nicolle's absence on MSNBC, viewers were quick to dispel the anchor's worries about taking personal time away from the desk.

"Congratulations and please don’t think you were keeping secrets from your viewers. This was/is a private family matter but I’m thrilled you shared your good news," one fan tweeted on X.

Ok BIG news: as part of my new news Uncle-y responsibilities, I’ll be in taking care of ⁦@DeadlineWH⁩ on Mondays and Tuesdays 4-6p while my friend ⁦@NicolleDWallace⁩ is taking care of brand new Isabella “Izzy” Sloane Schmidt! pic.twitter.com/N5lXiJYOsM — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) November 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the mom of two has not yet announced exactly when she plans to resume her duties at MSNBC. Per The U.S. Sun, another esteemed journalist, Ali Velshi, will be helping to cover for Nicolle while she enjoys much-needed personal and family time.