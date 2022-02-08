Is Rachel Maddow Leaving MSNBC? Here's What to Know

Don't fret, Rachel fans. She's not completely done with politics. Rachel announced on her show that she was taking a hiatus. Per The New York Times, Rachel stated during the broadcast that she is "nervous about all this. It’s a change in my life. But it’s all for the good.”

The liberal news host is reportedly taking time to work on other projects, including a film adaptation of her podcast Bag Man, which told the scandalous story that resulted in Spiro Agnew's (Richard Nixon's vice president) resignation in 1973.