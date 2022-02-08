Is Rachel Maddow Leaving MSNBC? Here's What to Know

Is Rachel Maddow Leaving MSNBC? Here's What to KnowBy Katherine Stinson
Feb. 8 2022, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
It's difficult to imagine MSNBC without Rachel Maddow, so why is she leaving? The news host has been a political commentator for years. She started hosting her own cable news program, The Rachel Maddow Show, in 2008, after a successful run guest-hosting Countdown With Keith Olbermann.
The Rachel Maddow Show quickly became one of MSNBC's top-rated news programs. According to an AdWeek report, in 2021,The Rachel Maddow Show doubled CNN's total viewership in the same 9 p.m. hour. Dedicated fans of Rachel's show are wondering, why is she leaving her show? Is she done with news broadcasting for good?
Where is Rachel Maddow going? Did she leave MSNBC?
Don't fret, Rachel fans. She's not completely done with politics. Rachel announced on her show that she was taking a hiatus. Per The New York Times, Rachel stated during the broadcast that she is "nervous about all this. It’s a change in my life. But it’s all for the good.”
The liberal news host is reportedly taking time to work on other projects, including a film adaptation of her podcast Bag Man, which told the scandalous story that resulted in Spiro Agnew's (Richard Nixon's vice president) resignation in 1973.
According to Deadline, Rachel will also be working on a new podcast that will have a similar narrative format to her Bag Man podcast.
Her final episode of The Rachel Maddow Show before the hiatus will be this Thursday, Feb. 10. However, she will take a break from her hiatus to join in on the MSNBC coverage of President Biden's State of the Union speech on March 1.
"Change is good," Rachel Maddow said.
Rachel also teased in her hiatus announcement that there was another film adaptation of a different book that she wanted to make for television as well. Of course Rachel didn't disclose which book that was! But her point was that she had a bevy of projects that she wanted to focus on, hence her hiatus from The Rachel Maddow Show. She reassured fans that she's "not really going anywhere," and that she would be back hosting the show this April.
However, Rachel also announced that there would likely be another hiatus in the future. Per the same Deadline report, Rachel signed a multi-year deal with the MSNBC network and NBCUniversal last year. The deal involved working on new projects with the company.
Rachel herself admitted in her hiatus announcement that "change is absolutely terrifying," but then added quickly after that initial statement, with her typical frank candor, "but in this case, change is good."
Just as Rachel used to fill in for Keith Olbermann as a guest host, now Rachel's MSNBC show will be filled in with a rotating slate of guest hosts until she returns from her hiatus in April. Rachel assured her viewers that The Rachel Maddow Show would be in good hands during her absence.
Catch The Rachel Maddow Show weeknights on MSNBC at 9 p.m EST.