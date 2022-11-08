MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a New York Times Writer Earlier This Year – Details
Nicolle Wallace is a certified multi-hyphenate woman. The former White House Communications Director (during George W. Bush's presidential tenure) has also hosted The View, written several books, served as a senior advisor on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and more.
Now Nicolle is an MSNBC host, anchoring the Deadline: White House broadcast. Given Nicolle's busy schedule, does she have any time whatsoever for a personal life?
Yes! She actually tied the knot earlier this year. Who is Nicolle Wallace's husband, you ask? Here's what we know.
Nicolle was married to Mark Wallace from 2005 to 2019. Who is her new husband Michael Schmidt?
Nicolle and Michael Schmidt's love story sounds like something out of a cute rom-com. PageSix reported that the couple began dating after Michael was a guest on Deadline: White House sometime in 2019.
They tied the knot with a private ceremony in April 2022, surrounded by their family and friends. So who is Michael Schmidt anyway, and how did he end up as a guest on Deadline: White House?
Michael is a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist who has broken several major news stories, including the news about the numerous sexual assault allegations against former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly (that was the article that won him the Pulitzer). He writes for the New York Times and is a MSNBC and NBC contributor (hence how he ended up on Deadline: White House in the first place!)
Nicolle had been married previously to Mark Wallace from 2005 to 2019. Like Nicolle, Mark served in several positions during George W. Bush's administration. One of Mark's most notable positions during that administration was when he served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. for UN Management and Reform. Nicolle's husband was also a senior advisor on the McCain 2008 campiagn.
Mark is also a businessman and a lawyer.
Now we know what you're thinking. Why did Nicolle and Mark get divorced after 14 years of marriage? As PageSix also reported, news of the Nicolle/Mark divorce was kept strictly private, with no further details beyond the reality that they were ending their marriage. Mark and Nicolle have one child together, a son named Liam.
Nicolle has a new streaming series on Peacock.
Dating life aside, Nicolle continues to be one of the hardest working women in the news broadcast business. She has a new streaming series on Peacock titled, Deadline: Special Report, per Variety.
The series tackles topics and more deep-dive conversations around subjects like mental health that Nicolle may not be able to cover during Deadline: White House.
Nicolle mentioned in the Variety report that the goal of Deadline: Special Report was to "Do multiple series and deep dives into single topics without overlapping too much with what we do on the broadcast."
The four-part Deadline: Special Report series is now available to stream on the MSNBC hub on Peacock.