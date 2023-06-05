Home > News Kristen Welker Is the New Host of 'Meet the Press' — Who Are Her Parents? Kristen Welker is the new host of NBC's 'Meet the Press,' and following the news, many want to know who the journalist's parents are. By Joseph Allen Jun. 5 2023, Published 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kristen.welker

After nine years in the hosting chair, Chuck Todd announced on June 4 that he would be leaving Meet the Press. The news brings with it the end of an era. As he announced that he was leaving the show, news also broke as to who would be replacing him on Sunday mornings.

Veteran NBC journalist Kristen Welker is set to take over as the show's new host. Following the news that she would be hosting the show, many want to know who her parents are, as well as more details about her personal life.

Who are Kristen Welker's parents?

Kristen's parents are Julie and Harvey Welker, and she was born and raised in Philadelphia, Penn. She last came under scrutiny during the 2020 election when she was selected to moderate one of the presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. That scrutiny came in part because Julie and Harvey are both registered Democrats, and have in the past donated to Democratic candidates.

Julie is a registered real estate agent in Philadelphia and previously ran for a seat on the city council. According to his LinkedIn profile, Harvey is an engineer based out of Pennsylvania. Harvey studied engineering at Dartmouth and ultimately earned a Master's degree while he was there. He also played some football, and Kristen has shared photos of his time on the gridiron in the past.

.@chucktodd has been a mentor and friend since my first day at @NBCNews. I’ve learned so much from sitting with him at the anchor desk and simply experiencing his passion for politics. I'm humbled and grateful to take the baton and continue to build on the legacy of @MeetThePress — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) June 4, 2023 Source: Twitter/@kwelkernbc

Records show that, between 2008 and 2012, Julie and Harvey donated more than $23,000 to Barack Obama, and they've also donated to other candidates including Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton. Before the debate she moderated, Donald Trump called out her parents' political affiliation, saying that she would not be a fair moderator. "She’s always been terrible and unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game," he wrote on Twitter at the time.

What is Kristen Welker's ethnicity?

Some also wondered what Kristen's ethnicity was following the news that she would be taking over Meet the Press. Her father is white and her mother is Black, which means she is biracial. Ultimately, though, Kristen's career has proven time and again that what matters most to her is her ability to report truthfully on those in power.

Kristen Welker will be no different than Chuck Todd. He was doing what NBC wanted. She will as well. That's why she's replacing him. She's been carrying the GOP's water for years. — Bruce P. Knight (@brucepknight) June 4, 2023

Does Kristen Welker have a political affiliation?

Although she is registered to vote, Kristen has been an unaffiliated voter since she first registered in 2012. This is a move that many reporters make to ensure that they cannot be accused of being unfairly biased toward one political party or the other.