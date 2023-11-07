Home > Entertainment 13News Anchor Anne Marie Tiernon Was in a "Serious Accident" Indianapolis residents haven't seen Anne Marie Tiernon on their local news lately. So what happened to the longtime anchor? She updated fans. By Melissa Willets Nov. 7 2023, Published 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Anne Marie Tiernon Facebook

The Gist: WTHR-13 News in Indianapolis, Ind. typically features the smiling face of anchor Anne Marie Tiernon.

The local celebrity hasn't been seen on TV in recent weeks, leading viewers to wonder if she's OK.

Anne Marie finally shared a sobering update about her health and why she has been focusing on her recovery rather than her career.

If you live in Indianapolis, Ind. you know 13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon. She has been a familiar face in local news for decades per the Indy Star.

As of early November 2023, Anne Marie hasn't graced viewers' screens for a few weeks. After viewers started wondering where she was and if she was OK, we finally have an update from the anchor herself.

So, what happened to Anne Marie Tiernon? She offered a "life update" that may shock some viewers.

In a Facebook post dated Nov. 6, 2023, the well-respected anchor updated viewers about her situation — and explained why they haven't seen her in her usual seat at 5 p.m. "Checking in with a life update," Anne Marie began in the post, going on to share that over a month ago, she "was injured in an accident in the woods."

While Anne Marie didn't offer any specifics on the nature of her injury, or what accident caused the scary outcome, she did share, "My injuries are serious, but they are not life-threatening." She went on to disclose, "My doctors recently determined another surgery is warranted." Anne Marie then shared that she is "preparing" for the procedure and "focusing on healing and recovery."

She finished her post by thanking people for their kind "kind posts, texts, calls, and DMs" to check in about her wellbeing. Finally, the anchor, whose credits include covering the Olympics from 2008–2016, said, "Overall, I trust in God’s plan, am grateful I survived, and know every storm runs out of rain. For now, I’m off to make my health a priority."

Fans and colleagues continue to wish Anne Marie Tiernon well as she focuses on her health.

Checking In with a Life Update: Over a month ago, I was injured in an accident in the woods. My injuries are... Posted by Anne Marie Tiernon on Monday, November 6, 2023

Since posting the update, Anne Marie has been receiving continued support. Among her well wishes was fellow anchor Scott Swan, who commented, "We love you, my friend. Our prayers continue for complete healing, comfort, and peace."

Reporter Jalea Brooks also shared her support for her colleague in the comments section of the post, as did over 1,000 other commenters who miss seeing Anne Marie on TV. "It was not about knowing what was going on but that you were missed," someone noted after countless people said they wondered where she had been.

The station itself also took to social media to share the update for people who don't follow Anne Marie specifically. On the 13News website, the newswoman's update was also posted.

Many of our viewers have been asking where @AnneMarieWTHR has been over the past several weeks. She shared an update this morning, and we wish her a speedy recovery.https://t.co/moLwGyxV5a — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) November 6, 2023