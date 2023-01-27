'GMA3' Host Rhiannon Ally’s Husband Has an Impressive Journalism Career Too

If you’re still reeling from the scandal between GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — we don’t blame you. News of the affair took the world by storm. So much so that both Amy and T.J. were taken off the air. However, Rhiannon Ally soon replaced Amy Robach. A 42-year-old journalist with decades of experience, Rhiannon was the breath of fresh air GMA3 needed. Let’s meet her husband, a fellow news anchor, now!

Rhiannon Ally is married to fellow journalist Mike Marza.

Rhiannon Ally’s husband, Mike Marza, has quite an impressive résumé. After graduating from college in Kansas, Mike worked as an anchor and reporter for various news outlets, including WIBW TV, KHSB, News 12 Long Island, and ABC News. In 2011, Mike spent four years as an evening news anchor at WSVN-TV 7 News in Miami.

However, Mike is best known for co-anchoring KSHB-TV with his wife, Rhiannon, in Kansas City. During his four-year stint as a news anchor, the journalist won two consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Anchor in the late 2010s. Mike is now the general assignment reporter and weekend morning anchor for ABC 7 New York.

Rhiannon Ally and her husband attended the same college.

Go Kangaroos! Before becoming a team of married co-anchors in Kansas City, Rhiannon and Mark attended the same university. Both are alumni of the University of Missouri in Kansas City, where Rhiannon obtained her B.A. in broadcast journalism in 2005. From 2005 to 2009, Mike served as a guest lecturer at UMKC, teaching journalism and media studies classes.

Rhiannon and Mark live in New York with their three children.

They’re not in Kansas anymore! In 2019, the married co-anchors left their small-town life behind. That June, Mike took on his current role as the reporter and anchor for Channel 7 Eyewitness News. However, it appears his wife Rhiannon took a brief hiatus from reporting. Per Rhiannon’s LinkedIn, she started as a fill-in anchor/reporter in December 2021 before acquiring a full-time role in August 2022.

During her several-year reporting break, Rhiannon wrote a book titled Mommy, Please Don’t Go to Work! “When Rhiannon's four-year-old son begged her, 'Mommy, please don't go to work!', she knew she had to write a children's book showing the struggle for working moms and explaining to kids why mom goes to work,” the book’s official description reads.

The married couple shares three children — two girls and one boy. Mike frequently documents his family’s adventures on Instagram. From Mother’s Day to Thanksgiving, he takes every chance he gets to show off his party of three. And his children appear to be adjusting to city life well. In a black-and-white photo Instagram post from last April, the Marza and Ally children nonchalantly pose on the subway. Mike’s caption? “#nyckids”

Rhiannon and Mark prioritize faith in their family.

According to Mark’s Instagram page, Catholicism appear to play a significant role in his family’s lives.