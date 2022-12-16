ABC News Has Officially Replaced 'Good Morning America' Host Amy Robach

Since both Amy and TJ were taken off of the air, social media users have been waiting to see how the program will navigate in their absence. So far, the network shake-up has involved ABC News correspondents Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez stepping in to host the 1 p.m. show.

Now, 42-year-old journalist Rhiannon Ally is the newest addition to the team, filling in for Amy Robach. Let’s get to know all about Amy’s replacement.