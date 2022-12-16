ABC News Has Officially Replaced 'Good Morning America' Host Amy Robach
It’s been a few weeks since the news of GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’s “relationship” was revealed to the world. Keep in mind, both anchors are currently married to other people — Amy, 49, is married to actor Andrew Shue, and TJ, 45, is married to Marilee Fiebig.
Since both Amy and TJ were taken off of the air, social media users have been waiting to see how the program will navigate in their absence. So far, the network shake-up has involved ABC News correspondents Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez stepping in to host the 1 p.m. show.
Now, 42-year-old journalist Rhiannon Ally is the newest addition to the team, filling in for Amy Robach. Let’s get to know all about Amy’s replacement.
Rhiannon Ally is a mom of three and married to a fellow journalist.
GMA3: What You Need to Know’s newest face, Rhiannon Ally, is a mom of three, according to her Instagram bio.
The news anchor shares her small brood with her husband and fellow journalist Mike Marza. Mike is also a news anchor in the ABC family. He currently co-anchors ABC 7 New York on weekends.
The pair first met at their alma mater, the University of Missouri Kansas City, and started dating in April 2005. From there, Rhiannon and Mike got engaged in June 2007 and married in October 2008.
Rhiannon Ally discussed her health issues during her first week on ‘GMA3: What You Need to Know.’
According to The Sun, Rhiannon decided to get very candid with viewers during the Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2022, broadcast with co-anchor DeMarco Morgan and Dr. Jennifer Ashton. The co-anchor publicly revealed for the first time that she’s been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
“You know, this is not something that I've ever talked about publicly but I have ulcerative colitis and I've had to make so many changes to my diet and exercise routine,” Rhiannon said on the show. "You have to find a way to mesh it. It's very hard. Different foods affect people differently, it's amazing."
Mayo Clinic shares that “ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcers (sores) in your digestive tract." Unfortunately, this impacts the “innermost lining of your large intestine, also called the colon and rectum."
The organization shares that ulcerative colitis can cause a slew of symptoms that include “diarrhea, rectal bleeding, fever, fatigue, weight loss, rectal pain, and more.”
Thankfully, ulcerative colitis isn’t typically a fatal disease; however, Mayo Clinic explains that it’s very serious and should be monitored by your healthcare provider. In some cases it may even lead to "life-threatening complications."
Although Rhiannon is remaining positive about living with the disease, Dr. Jennifer did share that the disease is something that can affect Rhiannon’s children via genetics.