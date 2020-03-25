Amy Robach Is Still Married to Andrew Shue, Proving the Second Time's the Charm

Like Amy, Andrew had also gone through a divorce with ex-wife and floral designer Jennifer Hageney. They had three sons together (Nathaniel, Aidan, and Wyatt) before they separated in 2008. But there's no bad blood between the exes, since she also attended Andrew and Amy's wedding.

The happy couple wed at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers on Feb. 6, 2010, which also happened to be Amy's 37th birthday.