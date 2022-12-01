Amy Robach's Rumored Affair With T.J. Holmes Has Some Questioning Her 'GMA' Job
A scandal has rocked the world of Good Morning America following reports that GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be having an affair. The hosts, who are 49 and 45, respectively, have now gone private on social media after the Daily Mail published a video of the two of them loading up a car with suitcases in a wooded area of what appears to be upstate New York.
So, is Amy still on GMA? Keep reading for all the details on her career and rumored affair with her co-host. Let's see what the future might look like for the GMA host.
Is Amy Robach still hosting 'GMA?'
The publication of this video, which seems to suggest that the two are vacationing together, has led some to speculate that Amy and T.J. are having an affair, and have been together for some time. This suspicion only got stronger after the two made their Instagram accounts private, which added more fuel to the fire. Now, some are wondering whether Amy and T.J. will keep their roles on GMA.
T.J. first joined Amy as one of the co-hosts of GMA3 in 2020, and since then, the two have covered a number of events together, and even ran the New York City half-marathon. This kind of workplace relationship can certainly be tricky to navigate, and it's unclear at this time how aware the show's producers were of the relationship between the two co-hosts.
For now, at least, it seems that both T.J. and Amy still have their jobs, although that could certainly change in the days ahead. Both T.J. and Amy are married, but having an affair isn't a fireable offense. What matters much more is how careful they were in disclosing their relationship at work, and whether their relationship with the public may be sullied by the affair.
T.J. and Amy are both married.
Amy has been married to former Melrose Place star Andrew Shue since 2010, and is mother to two daughters from a previous marriage and step-mother to Andrew's three children. T.J., meanwhile, has been married to Marilee Fiebig for 11 years, and has a nine-year-old daughter named Sabine with her. T.J. is also the father to two older children. According to Page Six, both Amy and T.J. left their spouses in August because of their affair.
Page Six also reports that the affair began when the two were training together for the half-marathon. One source even claimed that the couple has worked hard to hide their affair from the public.
“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair," the source claimed.
If that's the case, it's unclear how it may impact the futures of either host at the network. They couldn't keep hiding their relationship forever, and now that it seems like they've been definitively outed to the public, it's unclear how they'll respond. They could be fired, reassigned, or punished in some other way for concealing the affair, or nothing much could happen at all.