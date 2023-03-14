Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut Anchor Heidi Voight Has Been Off Air – Is She OK? Details By Katherine Stinson Mar. 13 2023, Published 8:55 p.m. ET

There are certain morning rituals that are sacred for us 9-5ers — a strong cup of coffee (or two, or three), something nourishing for breakfast, and the early morning news broadcast with trusted local anchors. One trusted morning news broadcast anchor in particular is Heidi Voight of NBC Connecticut.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist has been a morning news anchor for NBC Connecticut, informing viewers of the daily news alongside her co-anchor Ted Koppy. Naturally, fans of Heidi's genuine spirit onscreen were worried when she was missing from the broadcast. What happened to Heidi Voight? Here's what we know.



What happened to Heidi Voight?

Unfortunately, Heidi isn't just taking some time off from anchoring the NBC Connecticut morning news for vacation — her beloved mother passed away. Heidi thanked her loyal viewers on her Instagram page for their concern and empathy, writing in a post on Feb. 26th that, "My mother's passing was sudden and unexpected, and there are many questions and challenges. She wished to be cremated and celebrated and so we will be planning two celebrations of life..."

She added, "Everyone keeps asking what they can do, so I only say this: If you can, please just call your mom today and tell you that you love her." Heidi was inundated with prayers and loving thoughts from her friends and followers, who thanked her for the reminder not to take their moms for granted.

Will Heidi return to anchor the morning news on NBC Connecticut?

Heidi, who was born and raised in Milford, CT, is a certified state treasure. will likely return to the NBC Connecticut morning news when she's ready. She should be allowed to take all the time she needs to grieve. It's also important to note that Heidi herself is a mother of identical twin daughters, baby girls named Apolonia "Polly" Rose and Violet Concetta, who were adorably born on Mother's Day in 2018. Heidi has been raising Polly and Violet with her husband, David.

According to Heidi's official NBC Connecticut bio, she is a "firm believer that journalism can and should make the world a better place." (Amen to that!) Heidi was the first reporter on the scene of a deadly tornado in Massachusetts back in 2011, contributing to the newscast that ultimately won an Emmy.

It's also important to point out that Heidi is dedicated to charitable causes when she isn't working as a morning news anchor. She was even inducted into the Gertrude O. Lewis Humanitarian Society in 2016, in addition to being awarded 6 separate awards the same year from the CT Society of Professional Journalists.