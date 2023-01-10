Home > Television Source: CTV Edmonton Canadian News Reporter Jessica Robb Had a Scary Health Emergency on the Air By Joseph Allen Jan. 10 2023, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Normal viewers of CTV News in Canada were in for something of a shock on Jan. 8 after reporter Jessica Robb seemed to have a medical emergency while on the air. During the broadcast, Jessica seemed to stumble over her words before fainting towards the camera as her live feed was cut. The episode was certainly startling for viewers and left many looking for a health update on Jessica.

Jessica Robb is 'resting' and feeling 'better.'

Thankfully, it seems that Jessica is alright and her health scare is no cause for long-term concern. Following the incident, she released an extensive statement through the CTV Edmonton Twitter page in which she let everyone know how she was doing, and also addressed some of the baseless theories that had sprung up in the aftermath of her episode.

"On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air," Jessica wrote in her statement. "Since then, it has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause." She went on to thank those who had reached with well wishes, and said that while she couldn't get to every single message, she appreciated them all.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting. — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

"I have also received an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred tied to false theories about the reason for the incident," she continued. "While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern, and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened. I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine."

Jessica said that she was 'not feeling well' while reporting on air.

Jessica's update came after the incident itself, which played out as she was in conversation with CTV Edmonton anchor Nahreman Issa. During the segment, Jessica said that she was "not feeling well" and then appeared to faint and move toward the camera until the feed cut out. "We will come back to you," Nahreman said afterward. "Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay and we will give you guys an update a little bit later."

A message from Jessica Robb: On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. pic.twitter.com/WbMNWhsoN7 — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

During the incident, Jessica was reporting on the third anniversary of a fatal Iran plane crash that killed all 176 people on board. US officials believe that the plane was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile. There were 63 Canadians among those on board at the time of the crash.