ABC News Anchor Jim Gardner Has Retired From Broadcasting — Is He Married?

So, when a news anchor decides to put the mic down for good, it’s important to give them their flowers, and 6ABC Philadelphia’s Action News’s Jim Gardner is the latest to bid viewers farewell.

Now that Jim’s broadcasting career has come to a close, fans are wondering how he plans on spending his retirement. After all, most people tend to focus on family life when stepping away from their careers. So, who is Jim Gardner’s wife? Here’s what we know.