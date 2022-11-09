Gayle King's Relationship History Is Dramatic — Why Did She Divorce Her Ex-Husband?
Gayle King is far more than Oprah Winfrey's best friend. The TV personality is a journalist and author, and she currently works as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Waking up just wouldn't be quite the same without Gayle's authentic charm.
Naturally, we couldn't help but wonder if Gayle has had the time to date when she's not anchoring news broadcasts every morning. What is her relationship history?
Here's what we know.
Gayle was married to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993. Why did she and her husband divorce?
Let's go back in time to 1982. Gayle had been dating a British attorney by the name of William Bumpus since 1981. The couple tied the knot in 1982 and had two children together, a daughter named Kirby and a son they named William Bumpus Jr. So, why did they get divorced after eleven years of marriage? It's actually quite a sad story.
Per the U.S. Sun, Gayle revealed that she once caught William in bed with another woman. Gayle found healing through counseling, even joking that the living person that she detested the most (via a questionnaire) was, "The woman I caught naked with my now ex-husband on June 24th, 1990 at 9:16 p.m., but I don't remember the details."
Hey, at least she can joke about it now!
Has Gayle dated anyone since her divorce?
To make the whole cheating scandal worse, it turns out that the woman Gayle caught in bed with William was a friend of hers (who clearly had no respect for the girl code).
According to the Daily Mail, the unnamed friend didn't even show remorse for her actions. Gayle kept it classy though when she was asked to comment on the name of her ex-friend, replying with, "She knows her name!"
Since then, Gayle has been understandably low-key about her dating life. However, she once revealed (through a PageSix report) that she went on a few dates with a man who eventually revealed that he was still married.
The man tried to explain that he was separated from his wife, but Gayle recognized that was a red flag and cut things off immediately.
Did William ever apologize to Gayle?
Although the mystery ex-friend of Gayle's never apologized to her, William did. Per the same Daily Mail report, William said that, "I have been haunted by this life-altering choice. Though I have dealt with this privately...I publicly apologize for the major transgression that dramatically changed all of our lives."
Gayle's ex-husband had nothing but praise for Gayle, saying that, "I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gayle and how she handled herself with grace."
He continued with, "Gayle was a great wife, an excellent mother, and a fantastic co-parent. I am eternally grateful for all she has done and continues to do to enrich my life and the lives of our incredible adult children."
You can catch Gayle as a co-host on CBS Mornings every day at 7 a.m. ET.