Michael Gargiulo Reveals Why He's Been Missing From NBC's 'Today in New York'By Kori Williams
Mar. 28 2022, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Anchors Michael Gargiulo and Darlene Rodriguez help early risers start their day as the faces of NBC's morning news show Today in New York. Michael and Darlene have been sitting behind the show's news desk for over a decade and have been anchoring together since 2008.
Since the duo have been a mainstay of the show for so long, fans were quick to notice the fact that Michael hasn't appeared on Today in New York for the last few broadcasts.
Why has Michael been absent from the morning show? The anchor was sure to let his fans know exactly what happened, and filled viewers in on when they can expect him back. So, where is NBC's Michael Gargiulo? Here's what the morning news anchor said about his absence from Today in New York.
Where is Michael Gargiulo? The 'Today in New York' host revealed why he's been absent from the show on Twitter.
On March 23, 2022, Michael updated his fans on Twitter, explaining that his absence from Today in New York is due to the fact that he tested positive for COVID.
"Hey everyone.. sorry [I've] been away but I tested positive for Covid and have to keep my @TodayinNewYork family safe," he tweeted. "Feeling good thanks to vax and booster and see you next week."
Michael has been receiving an outpouring of support from friends and fans wishing him well. On Instagram, Darlene asked him to bring cheeseburgers when he returns. When will that be, exactly?
Michael hasn't posted details of when he'll be making his comeback, though his "see you next week" tweet puts his return sometime between March 28 and April 1.
Once he makes his return, catch Michael and Darlene on Today in New York, weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on NBC.