Michael Gargiulo Reveals Why He's Been Missing From NBC's 'Today in New York'

Anchors Michael Gargiulo and Darlene Rodriguez help early risers start their day as the faces of NBC's morning news show Today in New York. Michael and Darlene have been sitting behind the show's news desk for over a decade and have been anchoring together since 2008.

Since the duo have been a mainstay of the show for so long, fans were quick to notice the fact that Michael hasn't appeared on Today in New York for the last few broadcasts.