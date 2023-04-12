Home > Television Source: Instagram/@therosiewoods NBC 10 Reporter Rosie Woods Is Currently Off the Air, but What Happened to Her? What happened to Rosie Woods? NBC 10 fans in Providence want to know why the traffic reporter has been completely missing from recent broadcasts. By Joseph Allen Apr. 12 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Those watching NBC 10 in Providence on a regular basis are concerned about traffic reporter Rosie Woods, who has been absent from her usual post in recent days. Although plenty of viewers have been concerned about Rosie, there aren't a lot of publicly available details about what happened to her, and why she's been off the air recently.

What happened to Rosie Woods?

Although she hasn't offered a ton of details, Rosie has said via Instagram that she is sick, and that's the primary reason she's been missing from the show. In a recent post, she accompanied a throwback photo of herself with a caption that said she hoped to return to her normal post covering traffic soon.

"Remember when I wasn’t sick and played dress up for a living?" she wrote. "(I’ve seen all of the loving comments and I truly appreciate how missed I seem to be. I’m hoping to be back on air very soon)" Rosie hasn't offered any detail on what she's actually sick with, although her post did include a mask emoji suggesting that she may have tested positive for COVID-19, and is quarantining at home as a result.

That's ultimately just speculation, though, and until we get an actual explanation from Rosie, it's difficult to say for sure exactly why she's absent. Given that she's posting on Instagram and saying that she hopes to return to the station soon, though, we can safely assume that whatever illness she might have is not, at least at this moment, too serious or concerning.

Fans are eager to see Rosie come back.

As Rosie suggested, fans have been flocking to her Instagram comments to offer her words of encouragement, and let her know exactly how much they miss her. "Very sorry to hear the bad news. I hope and wish you a full recovery soon," one person wrote. "Sorry to hear that you're sick. I wondered why you weren’t on. Mario looks lost without his sidekick lol. Get well soon!" another person added, referring to Mario Hilario, another personality on NBC 10. Rosie has yet to announce a return date.

Who is Rosie Woods?

Before coming to NBC 10, Rosie had worked as a reporter in Asheville, North Carolina and West Palm Beach, Florida. She also covered the Boston Marathon two years in a row, and covered the New England Patriots 2016 Super Bowl run from inside Gillette Stadium. She is native to New England, and her official bio says that she was glad to be back in the region after living in other parts of the country.