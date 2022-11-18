TikTok Shows the Insane Morning Routines of News Anchors

In the video below, Lauren Zenzie, a traffic anchor for Fox 61 news, shows us her morning routine.

Her alarm goes off at 2:30 in the morning. Once she gets to the studio, she simultaneously puts her face on while overlooking scripts and making any necessary changes. Lauren explains that, because of the cameras, she needs to go a little heavier with the makeup than she would normally. In fact, she uses bronzer as an eye shadow.