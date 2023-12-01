Home > Entertainment Mehdi Hasan's Net Worth Takes Center Stage After MSNBC Show Cancellation Journalist Mehdi Hasan’s net worth rose as he was at the forefront of liberal news until his show, ‘The Mehdi Hasan Show,’ was canceled. By Jamie Lerner Dec. 1 2023, Published 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Networks often have to make difficult decisions when it comes to their budget, and when this happens, no one is safe. MSNBC, a news channel known for its leftist leanings, saw its weekend ratings fall in recent years, especially compared to its weekday ratings and its competitors. So, they decided to cut The Mehdi Hasan Show.

Mehdi Hasan is a British-American journalist known for his outspoken opinions, well-worded monologues, and tough interviews with his guests. But now, MSNBC has decided to cancel the show and some people think it’s for reasons other than budget and scheduling. As Mehdi has risen to prominence in the journalism world, his net worth has also increased. Keep reading for all of the details.

Mehdi Hasan has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

Mehdi began his journalism career after graduating from Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. He first worked as a researcher and producer for ITV and BBC One, both of which are British news channels. He covered the Big 4 of the United Kingdom, moving to Sky, and later on, Channel 4.

Mehdi Hasan Broadcaster, journalist, and author Net worth: $6 million Mehdi Hasan is a broadcast journalist known for reporting on Al Jazeera and MSNBC. Birth Name: Mehdi Raza Hasan Birthplace: Swindon, Wiltshire, England Birthdate: July 1979 Education: Graduated from Christ Church, Oxford University in 2000 Family: Married with two children

In 2012, Mehdi became a presenter for Al Jazeera’s English news channel, which is known for its anti-Israel sentiment and coverage, funded by Qatar’s government. In 2018, Mehdi began his podcast, Deconstructed, to discuss police brutality, “fake news,” and other trending political topics, but he ended the podcast to move to television with The Mehdi Hasan Show.

While Mehdi's salary is unknown, it’s suspected that he amassed quite a bit of wealth through working for major news organizations with a recognizable name. Between his shows, guest appearances, book deals, and anchoring duties, he could easily have a net worth of over $6 million.

‘The Mehdi Hasan Show’ has been canceled on MSNBC allegedly because of budgeting reasons.

Many of Mehdi’s fans are skeptical that his show was canceled for budget reasons. MSNBC first announced the move to staff early on Nov. 30, 2023, according to Semafor, which first reported the news. Although his show was canceled, Mehdi will still work at MSNBC as an on-camera analyst and fill-in host. He wasn’t fired from the network.

Two sources familiar with MSNBC’s plans told the Los Angeles Times that the change had been under consideration for months. The weekend ratings, especially during Mehdi’s show, were far lower than other networks at the same time. MSNBC knew they needed to make a change. Also, MSNBC has often shifted its schedule ahead of election years to prep for additional primary and election coverage.

