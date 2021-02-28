Don't Worry, Parents — Chase From 'PAW Patrol' Wasn't Actually Canceled

In February 2021, reporter and journalist Colton Duncan appears to have started a new rumor about the cancelation of Chase, one of the main characters appearing on the children's show, PAW Patrol, with one of his tweets.

Colton shared a photo depicting Chase, Mr. Potato Head, Uncle Ben, and others on Feb. 25, 2021 — which might have given way to the new fan theory holding that Chase is about to disappear from the small screen. So, what happened to Chase? Did he really get canceled?