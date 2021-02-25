Is Mr. Potato Head Going Gender-Neutral? Here's What Hasbro Said

Fans took to social media in the wake of the news to criticize the decision, analyzing the company's move beyond face value. One user posted that, "Maybe they shouldn’t have gendered a tattie in the first place? Also - excellent work by Hasbro’s comms team. Lots of coverage of a product most people haven’t thought about in forever," insinuating that this was all part of a marketing ploy.

Others were more crass and direct, with one user writing, "This is the dumbest f-----g thing ever. And it’s only Thursday."

Some users decided to mock those who took offense to the announcement though, with one saying, "It’s 2021 and instead of flying cars and condos on the moon, real actual adults are losing their minds over the gender of a plastic potato."