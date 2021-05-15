Keegan-Michael Key and His Wife, Elisa Pugliese, Have a Fairytale Marriage

You may know Keegan-Michael Key best as one half of the iconic comedy series, Key & Peele, but he's had a lengthy and successful career, and he only keeps getting more and more roles. The more Keegan-Michael Key in our lives, the better, we say! And the universe has heard our pleas, because he was tapped to host Saturday Night Live on May 15, 2021, and he promised us that it'll be "the best [episode] in 46 years." Honestly, we don't doubt it.

If you're Googling a little bit about Keegan-Michael ahead of time, or have taken a break from laughing to scroll through some facts about him, we get it. Keegan-Michael is a joy and a gift to this world, and we'd collectively marry him if we could. Unfortunately for us, someone else already has that job.

Who is Keegan-Michael Key's wife?

Keegan-Michael Key is married to actor and producer, Elisa Pugliese. The two got married in June 2018 and have been inseparable since. Keegan-Michael was previously married to Hollywood dialect coach Cynthia Blaise from 1998 to 2015, and it doesn't look like Elisa has been married before.

According to IMDb, Elisa has produced smaller films like Boy Meets Girl, The Blackout, This American Journey, as well as shows like Brain Games and Game On! As an actress, she's had several roles, like a concert goer in School of Rock, and a secretary in an episode of Law & Order. She's also met President Joe Biden.

It seems like Keegan-Michael and Elisa are endgame, and we love that for them. Back when they got married, Keegan-Michael described their intimate wedding as a prom, saying, "I had a very small wedding in my apartment, but on the weekend, my wife Elisa and I had a party which was basically a prom."

He added, "So the band wore tuxes, I wore a corsage, there were football players and theater geeks there, we got on the floor and danced to 'Blister in the Sun' by the Violent Femmes. It was basically the … best prom I've ever been to." At the time he told Us Weekly, “So I’m getting married in nine days in my home. My fiancée is the most wonderful and passionate and sensible woman at the same time."

He also stated, "Why would we get married in any place else if we love our home? Let’s have a reception upstairs and then we’re having a party the next day. A big party. So very intimate wedding, very big party.” Aww!

The two post photos of each other all the time. In June 2019, Elisa wrote, "When two people who get together can do more for the world [than] they could have done alone; that’s a soulmate. Happy Anniversary to my soulmate and my moon and stars! One year. 99 years to go," sharing a photo of them on what looks like a boat.

On Valentine's Day in 2021, Keegan-Michael wrote a loving message for his wife, saying, "Appreciation is my new touchstone. Thank you @the_elle_key for sharing your life with me and showing me everyday how wonderful things can be when you allow yourself to take a risk."

