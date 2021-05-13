Fans Can Thank Olivia Rodrigo's Parents for Her Piano Skills

While many people were introduced to Olivia Rodrigo when her certified double platinum song, "Drivers License," came out at the beginning of 2021, others had grown up watching her on the small screen.

Before the 18-year-old broke records on Spotify or snagged a musical guest role on SNL, Olivia starred on the Disney Channel series, Bizaardvark. For three years, Olivia played teenage vlogger Paige Olivera on the comedy series.