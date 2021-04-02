Could Olivia Rodrigo's New Pop Anthem "Deja Vu" Be About Sabrina Carpenter?

Now, Olivia is back with another pop hit, and fans are wondering if this second song, "Deja Vu," is about her ex's new girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter.

Young actress and musician Olivia Rodrigo put out the song of 2021 with "Driver's License." The song rose to popularity on TikTok and even had an SNL skit based around it. " Driver's License " mourned a lost love who was heavily rumored to be Olivia's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett .

Who is "Deja Vu" about, and could it be Sabrina Carpenter?

In a live stream before the release of "Deja Vu," Olivia revealed that the song had been written in Fall 2020, around the time "Driver's License" was also written. Fans will remember that the rumored demise of Olivia and Joshua's relationship happened around August 2020, based on her TikTok posts and Instagram captions.

Shortly after her relationship had ended, Josh was spotted out with fellow Disney alum and songstress Sabrina Carpenter, whom you might recognize from Girl Meets World. Fans have heavily suspected some lyrics of "Driver's License" are about Sabrina, especially the "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about," line.

On Olivia's new track, "Deja Vu," she sings, "So when you gonna tell her that we did that, too? / She thinks it's special, but it's all reused/ That was our place, I found it first / I made the jokes you tell to her when she's with you." The song is sung to an ex in their new relationship, explaining that all the "unique" jokes and quirks about the relationship were created by the person singing.

Olivia herself hasn't said yet whether the track is specific to Sabrina, but since the time frame matches up, we wouldn't be surprised if this was the relationship she is reflecting upon in the song. The song, however, feels more geared at the ex: "Play her piano, but she doesn't know (Oh, oh) / That I was the one who taught you Billy Joel (Oh) / A different girl now, but there's nothing new."

Fans think the Billy Joel lines are directed at Josh because of his cover of "Vienna" by Billy Joel earlier in 2020. In the second verse, Olivia makes an observation that could also be directed at Sabrina: "Do you call her, almost say my name?/ ’Cause let's be honest, we kinda do sound the same / Another actress/ I hate to think that I was just your type."

