Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo's Song 'Drivers License' Is About Joshua Bassett

Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo dropped her new single, "Drivers License" on Jan. 8, and the internet is pretty sure what (rather, who) it's about. "Drivers License," which arrived with an emotionally visceral music video, is about a breakup that sounds awfully familiar. Fans are speculating that the song is about Joshua Bassett , whom Olivia was rumored to date while they were filming the Disney+ series.

What happened with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo?

Fans believed Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, who played on-screen couple Ricky and Nini in the High School Musical spinoff, dated and then broke up sometime in 2020. In August 2020, Olivia posted a video to TikTok that showed her playing "All I Want" from the HSMTMTS soundtrack. "And that’s on failed relationships," she captioned the TikTok. In "Drivers License" there are several clues as to what happened between them — and it seems like Sabrina Carpenter has something to do with it.

Joshua and Sabrina reportedly dated after he and Olivia broke up. In November, Joshua posted a TikTok featuring himself and Sabrina dressed up as Sharkboy and Lavagirl, which might mean the two were in quarantine together. Olivia sings about a "blonde girl" she was intimidated by in "Drivers License," which many are interpreting as Sabrina, who has blond hair.

"And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about," Olivia sings. Sabrina has blonde hair, and she's four years older than 17-year-old Olivia, so the clues do check out.

Another clue in "Drivers License" is the line, "I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me" which might be referring to Joshua's songs "Common Sense" and "Anyone Else," which some wonder are about Olivia. "Common Sense" is about the possibility of getting back together after a breakup, and "Anyone Else" seems to be about an ex moving on and being with another person.

And then, Joshua made a questioning marketing move when he decided to promote the release of his new song titled "Lie Lie Lie" (which comes out January 14) which he happened to do on the same exact day Olivia promoted her new song. One of the images in the slideshow features him in a car with a blonde girl, which weirdly echoes "Drivers License." One person commented, "are u trying to steal olivias thunder or what."

And yes, if you must know, Twitter is absolutely convinced "Drivers License" is all about Joshua Bassett.

me listening to olivia rodrigo drag joshua bassett in drivers license pic.twitter.com/FAi1GLA79N — kat¹ᴰ ♡’s caag (@niallinpayne) January 8, 2021

the clues in olivia rodrigo’s music video for drivers license 👀 pic.twitter.com/OvIP1c6E0M — kianna (@thisisnotkianna) January 9, 2021

Notably, Joshua did congratulate Olivia on the release of "Drivers License," and if they did date (and if the song really is about him), that's definitely a mature move right there.

📣 | Joshua Bassett congratulates Olivia on her song “drivers license,” despite the song shading her and Bassett’s relationship. pic.twitter.com/C0oPSD3M9G — Olivia Rodrigo Updates (@OliviaRNews) January 9, 2021

Except apparently Olivia shared a bunch of people's IG stories about "Drivers License" except Joshua's. Burn!

BRO OLIVIA SHARING ALL THE STORIES ABOUT DRIVERS LICENSE EXCEPT FOR JOSHUA IS SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/rGxVNFeTzn — mir⸆⸉🚙 (@everrmir) January 9, 2021