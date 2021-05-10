Logo
Joshua Bassett
Are Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter Still Together?

By

May. 10 2021

Since appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Joshua Bassett has had his dating life thrust into the spotlight in recent months. While the actor tries to keep much of his personal life private, he's had little success when it comes to who he's dating.

But who is the star dating now? Unfortunately, there isn't one clear answer.

Who is Joshua Bassett dating?

If you haven't been on TikTok this year, you might've missed the ongoing drama surrounding Joshua's love life. While the actor has managed to keep much of the information about who he's dating from the spotlight, his current rumored relationship has been making waves on the internet.

Joshua was first spotted with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter in June 2020, though the pair never confirmed their relationship publicly.

Six months later, Joshua's HSMTMTS co-star and rumored ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo released her debut track "Drivers License," in which she basically confirmed that not only had she and Joshua dated, but he and Sabrina were together now. 

Olivia and Joshua were rumored to be together following the release of the first season of the Disney Plus original show, though they kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight.

In "Drivers License," Olivia alludes that following her and Joshua's split, he started dating Sabrina — someone she was insecure about while they were together.

"And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about," she sings.

Shortly thereafter, Joshua released his own single that seemed to be in rebuttal to Olivia's single, titled "Lie Lie Lie."

Sabrina also added her own single to the mix, releasing "Skin," which seemed to reference "Drivers License" directly.

In the song, Sabrina sings, "Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme / The only rhyme ... You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While he's on mine."

While Sabrina claims the song was not directly about Olivia's single, many believed it confirmed her relationship with Joshua.

Is Joshua Bassett gay?

In an interview, Joshua commented on his appreciation for Harry Styles — and ended the segment by coming out.

"I think he's a nice guy, doesn't say too much, but when he talks it matters what he says, and ugh, like he's just cool. He's cool," Joshua said in the interview. "Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he's hot, you know. He's very charming too. A lot of things."

Likely knowing that these compliments for the "Fine Line" singer would raise some eyebrows from fans, he ended his commentary on Harry with, "This is also my coming out video, I guess."

Joshua hasn't explicitly stated how he identifies, but his dating history suggests that he is also attracted to women. Unless he decides to make a more clear announcement on his sexuality, all we can confirm is that he has previously dated women and finds Harry Styles attractive.

