Sabrina Carpenter Released a New Song, and It’s Definitely About Olivia Rodrigo

If you haven’t listened to the hit song “Drivers License” by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo, then we have to ask this basic question: Do you live under a rock? Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, we need to talk about how that song took off like a rocket, shot straight up the charts, and has been playing on repeat since its release — or is that just us?

“Drivers License” caused quite a stir. The song was such a hot topic not just because of its Lorde-like melodies and lyrics that the queen of prose Taylor Swift could have written herself, but because of the rumors that the entire song is an ode to her breakup with rumored ex and co-star Joshua Bassett. She also mentions his alleged new relationship with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.

In “Drivers License,” Olivia sings about a “blonde girl” who her lost love is probably hanging out with and makes her question herself and reveals all her deepest insecurities. So, who is this “blonde girl”? Girls Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter has been named as that girl since she and Joshua have been seen out together on multiple occasions. Well, Sabrina decided to release a clapback song to “Drivers License” called “Skin" to tell her side of the story. So, is this song about Olivia Rodrigo? So many clues point to “Yes!”

Rumors began to swirl that Olivia Rodrigo's supposed ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, was becoming an item with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter after they were seen getting cozy together in public in July 2020. The lyrics to "Drivers License'' did all but confirm that the two were now seeing each other. Much to Olivia's chagrin. Just a few days after "Driver's License" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Sabrina announced that she had a new song coming down the pipeline. Coincidence? Fans didn't seem to think so. "An answer maybe?" one fan wrote, thinking it's her response song to "Drivers License."

“Skin” has several clues in it that it definitely *is* about Olivia Rodrigo. Instead of a “diss” track to Olivia, the song seems to be her side of the story, wishing that the two could have been friends. Right from the start, the former Girl Meets World star sings, "Maybe we could have been friends if I met you in another life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) Article continues below advertisement The most telling piece of the song is when Sabrina sings, "Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme.” This is most likely a direct reference to Olivia’s song and lyric, “You’re probably with that blonde girl / That always made me doubt.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) Article continues below advertisement While Sabrina’s song seems to be more of a plea to put the feud to rest, she does throw in some subtle jabs about how she is with “him” now — assuming that’s a reference to Joshua Bassett. “You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While he’s on mine,” Sabrina sings.