Sabrina Carpenter Released a New Song, and It’s Definitely About Olivia Rodrigo

If you haven’t listened to the hit song “Drivers License” by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo, then we have to ask this basic question: Do you live under a rock? Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, we need to talk about how that song took off like a rocket, shot straight up the charts, and has been playing on repeat since its release — or is that just us?
“Drivers License” caused quite a stir. The song was such a hot topic not just because of its Lorde-like melodies and lyrics that the queen of prose Taylor Swift could have written herself, but because of the rumors that the entire song is an ode to her breakup with rumored ex and co-star Joshua Bassett. She also mentions his alleged new relationship with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.
In “Drivers License,” Olivia sings about a “blonde girl” who her lost love is probably hanging out with and makes her question herself and reveals all her deepest insecurities. So, who is this “blonde girl”? Girls Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter has been named as that girl since she and Joshua have been seen out together on multiple occasions. Well, Sabrina decided to release a clapback song to “Drivers License” called “Skin" to tell her side of the story. So, is this song about Olivia Rodrigo? So many clues point to “Yes!”
Sabrina Carpenter released her new single, “Skin,” on the heels of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”
Rumors began to swirl that Olivia Rodrigo’s supposed ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, was becoming an item with fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter after they were seen getting cozy together in public in July 2020. The lyrics to “Drivers License'' did all but confirm that the two were now seeing each other. Much to Olivia’s chagrin.
Just a few days after "Driver's License" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Sabrina announced that she had a new song coming down the pipeline. Coincidence? Fans didn’t seem to think so. "An answer maybe?" one fan wrote, thinking it's her response song to “Drivers License.”
“Skin” has several clues in it that it definitely *is* about Olivia Rodrigo.
Instead of a “diss” track to Olivia, the song seems to be her side of the story, wishing that the two could have been friends. Right from the start, the former Girl Meets World star sings, "Maybe we could have been friends if I met you in another life.”
The most telling piece of the song is when Sabrina sings, "Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme.” This is most likely a direct reference to Olivia’s song and lyric, “You’re probably with that blonde girl / That always made me doubt.”
While Sabrina’s song seems to be more of a plea to put the feud to rest, she does throw in some subtle jabs about how she is with “him” now — assuming that’s a reference to Joshua Bassett. “You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While he’s on mine,” Sabrina sings.
Fans are freaking out over the new song release from Sabrina.
When it comes to fans of Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, there seem to be three different camps — the fans devoted to Olivia, the fans devoted to Sabrina, and the fans that want them to go after the real bad guy in all of this — Joshua. Some fans think Sabrina is being a little extra. “Not Sabrina Carpenter producing a whole song about Olivia when there’s one line about her in 'Drivers License',” one fan wrote.
Another fan had a different take on the situation, siding with Sabrina, and wrote, “I think the message here is clear. Do not mess with Sabrina Carpenter.” Then there are the rational folks who believe that these two beautiful and talented women need to direct their frustration toward the real problem: Joshua! A fan jokes, “Miss Olivia and Sabrina Carpenter are fighting over him??? ma'am, you can find a white boy that looks exactly like him at every other Walmart.”