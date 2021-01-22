Sabrina Carpenter's Fans Love to Ship Her With Someone New Whenever They Can

Even if you weren't a Girl Meets World fan, or had never even heard of Sabrina before, you're probably aware that she's currently linked with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. Details about their rumored relationship were kept largely under the radar until Josh's ex-girlfriend, fellow HSMTMTS co-star Olivia Rodrigo released her hit single Driver's License. In it, she alleged Josh was now "with that blond girl who always made me doubt."

Of course, given the success of Olivia's song, both Josh and Sabrina released their own singles about the incident. While Josh didn't address his relationship with Sabrina in his single, "Lie Lie Lie," Sabrina only confirmed that she was, in fact, dating Josh in her's.

"You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While hе's on mine / Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin," she sings in "Skin," which she released on Jan. 22.