Sabrina Carpenter's Fans Love to Ship Her With Someone New Whenever They Can

Sabrina Carpenter's Fans Love to Ship Her With Someone New Whenever They CanBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
When the long-awaited Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World, hit the Disney Channel, '90s kids rejoiced. But they probably had no idea how lovable the female version of Shawn Hunter would be in the form of Maya, played by Sabrina Carpenter. Now, Sabrina has a full career of her own, which includes singing, dancing, and acting (even though Girl Meets World was canceled after just three seasons).
Most recently, Sabrina led a cast of other talented young actors in Netflix’s Work It. But because she has never really left the spotlight since turning heads in the Disney Channel series, some fans might be wondering if she’s dating anyone right now. Sabrina is pretty transparent on social media and in interviews about her private life and, naturally, fans are likely curious.
Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend now?
Even if you weren't a Girl Meets World fan, or had never even heard of Sabrina before, you're probably aware that she's currently linked with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. Details about their rumored relationship were kept largely under the radar until Josh's ex-girlfriend, fellow HSMTMTS co-star Olivia Rodrigo released her hit single Driver's License. In it, she alleged Josh was now "with that blond girl who always made me doubt."
Of course, given the success of Olivia's song, both Josh and Sabrina released their own singles about the incident. While Josh didn't address his relationship with Sabrina in his single, "Lie Lie Lie," Sabrina only confirmed that she was, in fact, dating Josh in her's.
"You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While hе's on mine / Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin," she sings in "Skin," which she released on Jan. 22.
While the pair have yet to make their relationship public in the way most celebrities do, it's pretty clear Sabrina and Josh are together — for the time being, at least. Considering how heated this love triangle feud has become, we'll have to wait and see if the duo decides to really go public anytime soon.
Who are Sabrina Carpenter's exes?
Over the past several years, Sabrina has either dated or has been rumored to be dating other Disney Channel darlings. Fans rooted hard for her and Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis when they starred on the series together. But, Sabrina wrote in a 2018 Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday, she was honored to know, but "not date" him.
She did once date Good Luck Charlie star Bradley Steven Perry back in 2014 when they were basically babies. But not really, because they were teenagers, but still. It was well before Sabrina came into her own as a singer and someone who would eventually move on from the Disney Channel. Sabrina was also rumored to be dating Riverdale star Casey Cott when he was cast in her music video for her single "Why," but the rumors were just that.