Larry Saperstein Clues Us into the 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 2 Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

It wasn’t hard to fall in love with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with its insanely talented cast of characters and dramatic (but also funny) plotlines. Now that we're familiar with Olivia Rodrigo’s viral hits and know Joshua Bassett as a guitar-playing Troy Bolton, we’re on the edge of our seats for a long-awaited Season 2.

Like everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, filming was complicated, but High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Larry Saperstein (who plays Big Red) spoke exclusively with Distractify to fill us in on some Season 2 spoilers. Season 2 premieres on May 14, and we have an inside look into what to expect for the upcoming season.

We should expect even more drama in Season 2 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.'

Season 1 ended on a crazy cliffhanger. While it seemed that Ricky and Nini may have figured out their romance at least a little bit, some of the ensemble characters had plotlines left totally up in the air. Thank goodness we’re getting a Season 2 to tie up some of those loose strings, at least according to Larry.

“One of the things that’s really great about this season is that we really get to dive deeper into all of those things that were set up right at the end of Season 1… So we look at how they explore these new friendships and new relationships," he told Distractify. "Every single character starts to discover the things that make them happy and the things that make them excited and the things that they’re passionate about.”

Isn’t that what high school is all about? Last season, we saw Big Red on the precipice of a relationship with Ashlyn. Now, with more time given to the entire ensemble, we’re really going to get to see how their relationship plays out — along with Ricky and Nini’s of course.