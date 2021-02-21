Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Brings Bros to Tears in Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch

As the sketch starts, a group of guys are exchanging taunts at a pool hall as Regé-Jean’s character makes a selection on the jukebox. “Hey, easy, boys,” he says. “I’ll take all your money by the end of the night. Just me play my song first.”

But as the track plays, the guys forget all about the billiards. They still keep up their machismo, though, trying not to let on how much the song affects them. “It’s about a girl getting her driver’s license, but it’s bittersweet because it’s something she and her ex always talked about it,” Beck says, before trying to save face. “That’s what I guessed based on hearing it for the first time right now.”

Alex responds: “Yeah, sure, sure, sure, if you wanna get all literal, but I think I overheard on the news or something that it’s actually about the kids from High School Musical? I don’t know.”

“High School Musical: The Series,” Regé-Jean clarifies. “Olivia wrote about Joshua Bassett who’s allegedly now with Sabrina Carpenter.”