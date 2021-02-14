Logo
'Bridgerton' actor Regé-Jean Page
Source: Getty

'Bridgerton' Fanatics, We Have Bad News: Regé-Jean Page Might Be Taken

By

February 14, 2021

There's a strong chance that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is taken. 

According to outlets like MailOnline, the actor was spotted exchanging a tight hug with writer and part-time soccer player Emily Brown near their shared North London home in February 2021. It's understood that they were saying goodbye to each other before Regé-Jean flew out to New York for a filming assignment. So, are Regé-Jean and Emily really dating? 

'Bridgerton' actor Regé-Jean Page might be dating Emily Brown.

According to MailOnline, Regé-Jean and Emily have recently bought an £800,000 (circa $1,107359) home in North London — and it's likelier than not that things are getting serious between the two. 

However, the impromptu photographs mark one of the first occasions the star and Emily were papped together. Likewise, Regé-Jean tends to attend red carpet events with fellow actors and stars. He and Emily have yet to make an appearance as a couple. 

emily brown rege jean page
Source: Getty
Regé-Jean mostly uses Instagram to share updates about his latest work projects, promoting endeavors like a cover shoot for a men's luxury magazine, Square Mile, or a short film by Lanre Malaolu, titled Don't Wait. 

Regé-Jean rarely ever shares images depicting his personal life on social media. There are a few exceptions, of course, including a post dating back to Dec. 5, 2020, in which he is shown carrying a Christmas tree, and a snap from May 31, 2019. Emily has yet to appear in his posts. 

According to MailOnline, Emily is a successful copywriter with clients ranging from Converse and Nike to Uber. It appears that her LinkedIn profile is unavailable at present, however. 

It is widely believed that she studied at The University of Manchester between 2009 and 2012, and that she plays soccer for the South-West London-based Football Beyond Borders on a part-time basis. Further details about her personal life are shrouded in secrecy. 

Source: Instagram
Regé-Jean is tipped to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

According to a fast-spreading rumor, Regé-Jean could go on to replace Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. Many fans have taken to Twitter to point out that they would love to see the actor as 007. 

"Now that you've put the idea of Regé-Jean Page as James Bond in my head I have to have it," wrote @zendniaz.

"The Duke of Hastings aka Regé-Jean Page as James Bond? YES PLEASE," wrote @saintdutchess. 

Unfortunately for fans, Regé-Jean ruthlessly quenched the rumors during a previous appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 

"If you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word," Regé-Jean jokingly remarked, before he went on to say that "It's like a merit badge. You get the B-word merit badge. But I don't think it's much more than that." 

"I'm very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge," Regé-Jean went on to say. 

