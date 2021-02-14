'Bridgerton' Fanatics, We Have Bad News: Regé-Jean Page Might Be Taken

According to outlets like MailOnline, the actor was spotted exchanging a tight hug with writer and part-time soccer player Emily Brown near their shared North London home in February 2021. It's understood that they were saying goodbye to each other before Regé-Jean flew out to New York for a filming assignment. So, are Regé-Jean and Emily really dating?

According to MailOnline, Regé-Jean and Emily have recently bought an £800,000 (circa $1,107359) home in North London — and it's likelier than not that things are getting serious between the two. However, the impromptu photographs mark one of the first occasions the star and Emily were papped together. Likewise, Regé-Jean tends to attend red carpet events with fellow actors and stars. He and Emily have yet to make an appearance as a couple.

Regé-Jean mostly uses Instagram to share updates about his latest work projects, promoting endeavors like a cover shoot for a men's luxury magazine, Square Mile, or a short film by Lanre Malaolu, titled Don't Wait.

Regé-Jean rarely ever shares images depicting his personal life on social media. There are a few exceptions, of course, including a post dating back to Dec. 5, 2020, in which he is shown carrying a Christmas tree, and a snap from May 31, 2019. Emily has yet to appear in his posts.

According to MailOnline, Emily is a successful copywriter with clients ranging from Converse and Nike to Uber. It appears that her LinkedIn profile is unavailable at present, however. It is widely believed that she studied at The University of Manchester between 2009 and 2012, and that she plays soccer for the South-West London-based Football Beyond Borders on a part-time basis. Further details about her personal life are shrouded in secrecy.