‘Bridgerton’ Heartthrob Regé-Jean Page Will Be Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

We’re clutching our pearls over the news that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 20. NBC announced the news on Saturday, Feb. 13, hours before Regina King hosted that night’s episode of the NBC late-night comedy fest.

Even better, Bad Bunny will be the Feb. 20 episode’s musical guest, coming in hot off of his No. 1 album and his Grammy Award nominations.

SNL seems to be sticking to a trend in 2021: All four new episodes of the year to date have featured first-time hosts and first-time musical guests.

Keep reading more information about Regé and Bad Bunny.