Regina King and Her Ex-Husband Worked to Find Their Way “Back to a Friendship”

Regina King was married to Ian Alexander Sr. for 10 years before she filed for divorce in 2007, according to E! News , and they share one son, Ian Jr. And the actress opened up about her split from Ian Sr. in the 2017 essay collection He Never Came Home: Interviews, Stories, and Essays from Daughters on Life Without Their Fathers, recalling a time when she realized they were sitting on opposite ends of the stands at one of Ian Jr.’s basketball games after their divorce.

“Because of our issues, Ian was becoming the kid whose parents were so disconnected that they couldn’t even sit next to each other, let alone have a civilized conversation,” Regina wrote in her essay, which was excerpted in Essence . “I had been that kid once, and it wasn’t fun.”

So, Regina asked her ex if they could move on from their discord for their son’s sake, and he agreed.