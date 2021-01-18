Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' Is Delayed Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Regency era drama, which is produced by Shonda Rhimes, became a major hit for the streaming platform, prompting immediate talk amongst fans about the show's plans for more episodes. So, is Season 2 of Bridgerton happening ? Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has posed major complications.

In a year defined by unpredictability and chaos, arguably the least surprising thing to happen in 2020 was the success of Netflix’s Bridgerton .

If Season 2 of Bridgerton does begin shooting in March, fans likely won’t see any new episodes until 2022 given the series’s lengthy production schedule.

"There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show," the 25-year-old continued. "It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

Actress Phoebe Dynevor , who plays leading lady Daphne Bridgerton, admitted in a recent interview with Deadline that the odds of returning to set are not looking good. "I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances," she told the publication.

Netflix has yet to officially renew Bridgerton, but based on industry sources, such as Production Weekly , a shooting schedule for Season 2 has been in the pipeline for nearly a year. According to insiders, COVID-19 already delayed the start of filming by more than six months (it is now allegedly set to resume in March).

What is Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' about?

The show is based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn, so Season 2 is expected to loosely follow the plot of her second book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me." Each of the eight novels in the series is focused on a different Bridgerton sibling, meaning that Daphne’s older brother, Anthony Bridgerton, will likely take center stage in the next installment.

The actor behind Anthony, Jonathan Bailey, told Decider that he’s ready to tackle the next chapter. "I’m excited for Anthony. I really care for him," the 32-year-old Brit said of his character. "If I get to fall in love vicariously through him… then that’s going to be amazing. I just want him to be ok. I want to see him smile," Jonathan added. "It’s going to be brilliant, whatever they decide to do. There’s a lot of Anthony to evolve, I think."

Though Daphne’s love story with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, will no longer be the focal point, Phoebe is hopeful that the beloved couple will appear in future seasons. "I genuinely have no idea what they’re going to do with the second season," the Younger star confessed in her chat with Deadline. "I’m sure Daphne will end up getting involved. But yeah, I do wonder what it looks like. I’m excited to find out."