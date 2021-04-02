Here's Why Regé-Jean Page Is Leaving 'Bridgerton' — Yes, It's Upsetting

Here's Why Regé-Jean Page Is Leaving 'Bridgerton' — Yes, It's UpsettingBy Jamie Lerner
Apr. 2 2021, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
The unthinkable has happened: Bridgerton will be moving on without our favorite leading man, Regé-Jean Page. How is this even possible? As it turns out, Bridgerton, which is based on a book series, is more of an anthology, following a different love story each season. But if Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne, is staying, why is Regé-Jean Page leaving?
We have a lot of questions, especially because the first season ended with Daphne and Simon, Regé-Jean’s character, welcoming a new baby boy. Simon started the season as a forever-bachelor and ended as a married father. That situation is sure to be rife with conflict, and now, we won’t get to see any of that because Regé-Jean is leaving.
Regé-Jean Page is leaving ‘Bridgerton’ according to the show's social media.
To break the heartbreaking news to fans, Bridgerton posted a message from Lady Whistledown to the series's social media platforms, saying, “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.
“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear," the post shared.
Letting us know via Bridgerton’s anonymous Gossip Girl-esque plot device does not make the news any easier to digest. Also, many of us are asking how Daphne can remain a “devoted wife” if her husband is not appearing in the series.
Bridgerton is based on a book series by Julia Quinn of the same name. The first season of the show was based on Julia’s first book in the series, The Duke and I. The next book is titled The Viscount Who Loved Me and follows Daphne’s brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey. Each book in the series follows a different member of the Bridgerton family.
However, Simon does appear in The Viscount Who Loved Me, but much more as a side character. There are a few key scenes of the book with Simon and Daphne, so it’s disappointing to say the least that Simon is leaving Bridgerton.
Regé-Jean Page is leaving ‘Bridgerton’ due to his contract.
In an exclusive interview with Variety, Regé-Jean Page divulged his initial conversations with Shondaland, sharing, “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year … [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”
It’s possible that Shondaland asked Regé-Jean to return for a second season, but it may not have made sense for him to move from leading man to side character when he’s now at the height of his popularity. Still, it seems Regé-Jean has nothing but love for his experience in Bridgerton. He posted on Twitter, “An honour to be a member of the family — on and off screen, cast, crew, and incredible fans — the love is real and will just keep growing.”
It would make sense that Regé-Jean wouldn’t have the bandwidth right now to appear in an unexpected second season of Bridgerton when his contract only called for one season. He's just finishing filming Netflix's spy thriller The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and is set to lead in the highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons film. There are even rumors of a Regé-Jean Page James Bond, which we are definitely not opposed to.
Fans are devastated that Regé-Jean Page is leaving ‘Bridgerton.'
It’s no surprise that Bridgerton fans are upset that Regé-Jean’s time is up with the popular Netflix series. Some fans are so upset, they’ve decided to boycott the second season. Others are extremely wary and unenthused about the second season, and others have chosen to instead focus on Simone Ashley’s entry to the season as Anthony Bridgerton’s love interest.
Regé-Jean Page after making us all fall in love with #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Rc4VhHWdwD— Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) April 2, 2021
Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Bridgerton announcing that Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning to Bridgerton is, well, all of us. pic.twitter.com/SsUJrX0M3t— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 2, 2021
But he's....why we watch it #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Co9RR4TW6F— Jelisa Chatman (@JelisaChatman) April 2, 2021
One thing’s for sure, though — Regé-Jean Page may be leaving Bridgerton, but he will never be leaving our hearts.