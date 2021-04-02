Here's Why Regé-Jean Page Is Leaving 'Bridgerton' — Yes, It's Upsetting

To break the heartbreaking news to fans, Bridgerton posted a message from Lady Whistledown to the series's social media platforms, saying, “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear," the post shared.

Letting us know via Bridgerton’s anonymous Gossip Girl-esque plot device does not make the news any easier to digest. Also, many of us are asking how Daphne can remain a “devoted wife” if her husband is not appearing in the series.