Simone Ashley's Role in 'Bridgerton' Won't Be Her First Time Gracing Netflix

We already know you're totally in love with the Netflix show Bridgerton , but you're probably just as obsessed with the cast too! The actors on the series were the ones who made it so captivating and entertaining — and there was just no way you didn't fall head over heels for Regé-Jean Page . With that being said, we can only imagine how good Season 2 is going to be! (It'll have some big shoes to fill for sure.)

And when a new season comes into the picture, you know what that means... brand-new characters we're going to be fawning over! Kate Sharma is a new character on the show who will be played by British actress Simone Ashley aka the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton.

But you might have seen her on your screen before, as she is no rookie to the industry. If you want to learn more about her and her career background, keep reading.